News
Efforts underway to retrieve car from Labasa River
December 11, 2020 12:46 pm
Efforts are underway to try and retrieve a car from the Labasa River.
Efforts are underway to try and retrieve a car from the Labasa River.
According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle was parked at the Labasa Market Carpark when it rolled down into the river.
The vehicle was empty at the time of the incident.
Article continues after advertisement
Police and fire and rescue officers from the NFA are at the scene.
The fire and rescue officers are receiving the vehicle.
Sponsored Links