Efforts to reduce inmate numbers from Tailevu

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

November 28, 2022 12:20 pm

Provincial Council Chair, Rusiate Tudravu.

The Tailevu Provincial Council members continue to work together and exhaust every avenue in their quest to reduce the number of inmates from the Province.

Provincial Council Chair, Rusiate Tudravu says Tailevu was at one time dubbed a province with the highest number of inmates at our correction facilities.

However, the Council has noted a decrease in the numbers in recent years and Tudravu says this is attributed to the effective collaboration between the Tailevu Care Committee and the Fiji Corrections Service.

“And the effort so far is trying to reduce our youths from Tailevu in entering the Corrections facilities. So the prevention part of it is something that we are working closely to with the Fiji Police Force in terms of our community policing.”

Tudravu stresses this issue was also discussed at length during the second day of the provincial council meeting last Friday.

He says discussions were centred on the need to conduct regular visits by the traditional leaders and the council members.

