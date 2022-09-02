Efforts to re-engage Kiribati continue

[Photo: Supplied]

Pacific Islands Forum Chair, Voreqe Bainimarama has reaffirmed the people and Government of Kiribati that they will always be integral members of the Blue Pacific Continent.

Bainimarama says we share a rich history; vast ocean, and a Pacific culture that has withstood and will continue to withstand the test of time.

He adds Forum Leaders remain committed to a dialogue with the Government of Kiribati to explore options for closer diplomatic engagement between them and the PIF.

Minister for Fisheries, Semi Koroilavesau, travelled to Kiribati last week to hand over the Chair of the Forum Fisheries Committee.

Bainimarama says importantly, Koroilavesau was also his Special Envoy where he initiated re-engagement discussions in-person with the Government of Kiribati, including on its decision to withdraw from the PIF.

Bainimarama says he and the Government respect the position taken by Kiribati President Taneti Maamau and his Government.

He adds as Chair of the PIF, he remains committed to ensuring the solidarity and unity of the region.

Bainimarama says it is increasingly clear that the region is stronger when they are united in confronting a dynamic, challenging, and fluid strategic environment.

The PIF Chair says building on the valuable discussions between Koroilavesau and and the Vice President of Kiribati, Dr Teuea Toatu, the PIF remains committed to begin the re-engagement process as agreed in the Forum Leaders meeting in Suva last month.

He thanked Kiribati Government who, through their senior officials, have initiated a small step in what is a sensitive yet crucial journey of re-engagement that will ensure a stronger, more inclusive, and more responsive PIF.