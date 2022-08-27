Efforts to curb waste management on outer islands

Supplied/Safety4Sea

A feasibility study will now be carried out to bring recyclable items, particularly plastics, from the outer islands.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature, Waste Recyclers Fiji and the Pacific Recycling Foundation today signed a new partnership agreement to implement key projects in the next few months.

Waste Recyclers Fiji Director, Amitesh Deo says the partnership aims to address plastic waste management in the informal waste sector and in rural and remote communities.

This partnership is not just for us to do a feasibility study, just for research purposes; it’s actually going to pave the way to implement this. How are we going to capture recyclables coming from the outer islands, Vanua Levu and what are the challenges and mechanisms to doing that

IUCN Oceania Regional Director Mason Smith says the Pacific Recycling Foundation will also carry out awareness and training on recycling and waste management for these outer islands.

The Foundation will also take the lead role, with some expert consultants, in identifying transportation solutions for recyclables from outer islands.