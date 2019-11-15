Effects of the 1987 coup still being felt today

Today marks the 33rd anniversary of the first ever coup that took place in Fiji.

May 14th, 1987 the day that the then Military commander Sitiveni Rabuka, overthrew the late Timoci Bavadra’s government, citing at the time that it was to curb the potential threat from the Indo-Fijian community in taking over political power.

The events of that dreadful year remains forever entrenched in the mindsets of many, with Fiji suffering a massive brain drain and leaving the much desired question of what the country would have been like had the coup not happened.

Fiji, the way the world should be, changed to a coup nation in 1987, something that punished our economic progress and the event that has left us reeling economically 33 years later.

Economist Dr Rohit Kishore says the impact of the coup could still be felt today.

“It derailed the whole thing and started to driving people out and also stopped people investing in our country where confident has gone out. International investment, foreign direct investment all sort of affected very badly and until today, that its still lingering and its still there.”

Fiji had a bubbling economy and heading into a direction that would have put us in the same stead as some of the biggest nations in this day and age.

However, the Fijian economy is said to have contracted by almost eight percent, something we really never recovered from.

One person who is well aware of the atrocities of 1987 is Tupou Draunidalo, who is the step-daughter of the late Timoci Bavadara.

She says the event of 1987 affected her family like many other Fijian families with some siblings have stayed on overseas until this day.

FBC News got in touch with Sitiveni Rabuka, who was not willing to come on camera saying too many people were hurt by his actions and he does not want to reopen the wounds of that year.