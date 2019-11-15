You must be in school tomorrow: Akbar

The Education Ministry expects all teachers to be in school tomorrow to prepare for the new term starting on the 13th.

Minister Rosy Akbar says teachers must adhere to the student-free days which requires teachers to be in school three days prior to the start of classes for a new school year.

Akbar says the Ministry is relying on teachers and school management to work together so that students start their new year without any issues.

“I’d like to urged the head of schools and the management to work together to ensure that we are ready to receive not only our teachers on the 8th but also all the students to start school”

Akbar says rumors of school opening being moved are not true and she maintains all schools will be open for classes next Monday.