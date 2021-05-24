Years 8-13 to restart on Monday

Classes for Years 8 to 13 will resume on Monday.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says these dates may be revised if weather patterns change over the course of the next few days.

Kumar says all schools are now ready to open except Maramarua District School which is still an evacuation centre.

She adds once it has been cleared, the Ministry will open the school.

The Ministry has been informed that the weather is clearing and Fijians can expect fine weather going forward.

However, Kumar says we are still in the midst of the cyclone season, hence, precautions must be taken as the weather could take a turn for the worse at any time.

As students return to school, the Ministry urges parents, guardians, teachers, heads of schools, and community members to play their part in keeping students safe as they resume school.

Parents of students with underlying conditions are strongly advised to obtain a medical report from their doctor and share it with the Head of School.

Reopening dates for the rest of the levels will be announced later.