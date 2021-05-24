Year 13 examination results releasing today

Year 13 students across the country can obtain a copy of their examination results today.

Minister for Education Premila Kumar says over 8,000 students sat for their exams.

However, some students had failed to show up for their papers.

Kumar will be giving a statement this morning regarding the release of the exam results.

She says Year 12 exam results will be released on April 6th.

Meanwhile, the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service is preparing to receive applications from students once the Year 13 results are released today.

TSLS will operate for 16 hours from March 17th to April 1st, including weekends to settle new students.