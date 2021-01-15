Home

Year 12 exam results out this Friday

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 20, 2021 4:11 pm

The Year 12 National Examination Provisional Results will be released this Friday.

The Education Ministry says provisional results will be released online and can be accessed on the www.examresults.gov.fj link.

It says students can use their Examination Code Number and personal credentials to access their results.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry says students who do not have internet access can obtain the results from their respective schools or District Education Office from Friday.

It also says students wishing to apply for a recount or a remark can apply to the Examinations Office or their nearest District Education Office.

It also says Year 13 students can begin classes from the 1st of next month.

