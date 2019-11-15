Education
Year 12 and 13 to resume classes this month
June 16, 2020 4:40 pm
Students in Year 12 and 13 are expected to return to school by the end of this month.
Students in Year 12 and 13 are expected to return to school by the end of this month.
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama confirmed this during a talanoa session in Nadarivatu today.
Bainimarama says he will sit again with Health Officials this weekend to discuss Fiji’s COVID-19 status and see which restrictions can be lifted and which needs to stay.
Bainimarama adds even if there is a new case of COVID-19, Year 12 and 13 students may only resume classes.
He says younger school children are vulnerable to sicknesses and there is a need to protect them.
According to the Prime Minister he received news today that New Zealand recorded two new cases despite being declared COVID-19 free last week.
Bainimarama says Fiji needs to learn from such incidents and leave no room for error in ensuring we are completely free of COVID-19.