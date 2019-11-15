Home

TC YASA

Full Coverage
Education

Year 12 and 13 exams rescheduled

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist praneeta.prakash@fbc.com.fj | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 19, 2020 4:50 pm
Permanent Secretary for the Education Ministry Dr. Anjeela Jokhan

Year 12 and 13 examinations which were cancelled in light of Tropical Cyclone Yasa have been rescheduled to next Tuesday.

Thousands of secondary school students were to sit for the remaining external examination this week however this was postponed.

Permanent Secretary for the Education Ministry Dr. Anjeela Jokhan says students will now have the option to sit for the remainder of their papers next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Article continues after advertisement

“All students sitting these exams will be required to appear for the exams at the designated schools. The new timetable will be published on the Ministry’s website and Facebook page tomorrow. Those students who do not sit these exams will be awarded marks based on their performance throughout the year in line with the Ministry’s external examination and assessment policy.”

The Ministry is also looking at accommodating students who are in TC Yasa affected areas but want to sit for their papers.

“Most schools will have sections of the buildings which are ok, intact and we will also be liaising individually with those school heads in the next 24 to 48 hours. Where needed some alternative arrangements will be made them. I mean one of the options, of course, is for students to go to their nearest schools but there aren’t many schools that are devastated which means we should be able to accommodate them.”

Dr Jokhan says those students who sat for the papers before TC Yasa will be assessed on these examination papers.

She says they have not received any reports of any damage to the exam papers which were sat by students before TC Yasa.

