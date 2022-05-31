Work hard, Kumar tells students

[Source: Twitter/ Honorable Premila Kumar]

Education Minister Premila Kumar has told students of Vuci Methodist School to always strive for success.

Kumar was at the ground breaking ceremony for a new school block after the old wooden building was destroyed in a fire three years ago.

She adds the construction of new blocks should be encouragement for students to work hard.

Article continues after advertisement

“There are two rules for achieving success, get started and keep going. Today we will get started with this project, and we will keep going for 30 weeks until we have what we want.”

The fire in 2019 destroyed four classrooms, a library and a newly built computer lab.

The new block will have seven classrooms, providing new facilities for students and teachers with a $746,000 grant from the government.

The school itself was established in the 1920s.