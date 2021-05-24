Home

WHO and UNICEF welcome school reopening

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 13, 2021 12:50 pm
[File Photo]

More than 200,000 school children have lost an estimated 1,050 hours in learning since April according to the World Health Organisation and UNICEF Pacific.

In a joint statement, the World Health Organisation and UNICEF representative to the Pacific have welcomed the re-opening of schools from next month.

UNICEF Pacific Representative, Jonathan Veitch, says children have been cut off from education and other vital benefits schools since April.

Article continues after advertisement

“I am so pleased that from January all children in Fiji will be able to go to school but of course that has a huge impact if you are nine months out of school, we don’t yet know what the impact will be in terms of children learning, in terms of their mental health, the stress and all the other factors and the positive benefits when the children go back to school.”

The latest global guidance from UNICEF and WHO includes advice on safety measures, showing that it is possible to make a safe return to school.

WHO and UNICEF representatives say the government is ensuring safety measures are adapted in schools across the country to provide all students with a safe and healthy learning environment.

The international agencies add the latest evidence shows that schools do not drive the spread of COVID-19 in the community and the virus does not pose as high a risk to children as it does to adults.

Children are said to be more at risk of COVID in the community than they are in school.

Education Minister Premila Kumar says no stones are being left unturned, and the emphasis is on supporting schools to create and maintain a safe environment.

“With the support of development partners and NGOs, PPE items such as thermal guns, sanitizers, masks, disinfectants, and so forth have been given to schools around Fiji. For ECE, Primary, and Specials schools, PPE items will be sent before Tuesday, 4th January 2022.”

Parents have been urged to ensure that children return to school in January and, together with teachers, ensure pupils practice COVID-safe hygiene measures.

