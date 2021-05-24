Home

Education

West schools to remain closed, exams deferred

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
February 6, 2022 4:39 pm
The Western Division is experiencing serious flooding due to continuous heavy rain.

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this, unfortunately, has had some unexpected implications for the students in the West, especially the Primary school students who have been looking forward to returning to their classrooms and seeing their friends and teachers.

Sayed-Khaiyum says due to flooding all Primary and Secondary schools in the West will be closed for the next week.

“We know it is disappointing news for students who all have been preparing for the return to classrooms but the weather has taken unfortunately a very poor turn and it is safest we wait until next week until the rains clear up.”

However, all schools in Central, Eastern, and Northern Divisions will open as scheduled and Sayed-Khaiyum says they will be welcoming back teachers and students.

But Sayed-Khaiyum says if rains do pick up in any of these areas they will have no choice but to close the schools.

The Acting Prime Minister also says in the interest of fairness they are pausing Year 13 exams and deferring the remaining exams until next week nationwide.

Year 12 exams nationwide are deferred to next week as well.

