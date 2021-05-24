We want children back in school: PM

Fiji will not rest until children are back in school where they ought to be says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

This comes as Fiji followed suit of nations like the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, and started administering the Moderna vaccine to kids between 15 and 17 years from today.

Prime Minister Bainimarama says he was moved by the images he saw across Viti Levu of friends and family reuniting after five long months apart for the sake of our COVID containment effort.

He says it’s now time to focus on safe guarding the future leaders of Fiji.

PM Bainimarama says the Pfizer vaccine from New Zealand will be rolled out later for children who are 12 to 14 years old.

Bainimarama has also encouraged all parents within the vaccination age group to get their children vaccinated saying that doctors, medical researches and health care professionals at the Ministry of Health are available to assist them in making this important decision for their children.