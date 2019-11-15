VC’s office looks into petition to remove USPSA Federal

The University of the South Pacific saga has taken a new turn as a petition seeking the abolishment of the main Students Association has surfaced.

In a letter to the now-suspended Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia, a so-called Students’ Anti-Corruption Alliance wrote the USPSA Federal receives hundreds of thousands of dollars every year but refuses to be held responsible.

The petition claims students holding office in the association are unelected.

The letter claims the USPSA Federal takes $6 from every student each semester, which comes to $150,000 per semester but Acting VC Professor Derrick Armstrong says the University isn’t jumping to conclusions.

“Yes, we’ve become aware that a complaint has been made in relation to that and that will be investigated within the proper processes within the University And I am aware also that there are some highly charged sentiments around the university student body and we will take into consideration those aspects because they can inflame the situation.”

Professor Armstrong says they have a responsibility to ensure that those student funds are used in appropriate ways adding that there needs to be a calm review of any evidence of mis-use of funds because tensions are high following the suspension of his predecessor, Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

“Given that there is such a highly charged atmosphere at the moment on the Laucala Campus in particular and you know though there have been demonstrations on Monday and further action that’s been suggested might take place. It is something that we are concerned about but it something that we want to focus upon keeping as calm as possible.”

When contacted by FBC News for comments, USPSA Federal Vice President Viliame Naulivou said their executives were in a meeting and would only be able to comment after the said meeting.

Professor Armstrong says his office has reached out to the USPSA executives to meet, however they have declined the invitation.

He adds his doors are open whenever the student body decides to engage, while work begins to look into allegations in the petition.