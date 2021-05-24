USPSA probe fake emails ahead of election

The University of the South Pacific Students’ Association will be lodging a formal complaint with the Police Cybercrime Unit today.

USPSA Secretary-General, Emosi Vakarua, in a statement says this is in relation to the circulation of a fake email exchange between a student candidate, Jotame Temo and the Residing officer for the student elections, Avneet Kumar

Vakarua says the incident is an attempt to discredit the student election procedures and tarnish the credibility of the student association.

Article continues after advertisement

Temo says he is saddened by the political gimmick students have engaged themselves in.

“That we are still students under the same association, so we really should re-consider our intentions of getting into the USPSA Laucala Senate.”

The USPSA Laucala Senate will host its elections on October 7th.