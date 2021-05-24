Home

Education

USP’s online learning option offers flexibility to students

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
August 22, 2021 7:30 am

The University of the South Pacific has developed several initiatives for Semester two to help students successfully complete their studies.

USP’s Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor, Jito Vanualailai says their academic staff are well ahead with preparation towards online teaching.

Vanualailai adds this means students will be able to access their course materials and assessments through Moodle or Mana Drive.

All course coordinators have also prepared offline print packs to allow students with limited connectivity in an effort to participate in key learning activities

All students are urged to be part of the Virtual Open Day from August 30th – 3rd September.

