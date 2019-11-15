USP to begin face to face classes in Fiji campuses next month

The University of the South Pacific is moving ahead with plans for Face-to-Face teaching from Semester 2 in Fiji beginning August 3rd.

Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Education), Jito Vanualailai says there will also be an equivalent remote component for those students that are not able to attend Face-to-Face classes due to current travel restrictions.

Vanualailai adds that USP will take into consideration all precautionary measures set out by the government and the World Health Organization to help prevent the spread of a second wave of COVID-19 in Fiji.