USP student wins global science quiz

The University of the South Pacific’s second-year civil engineering student has brought honor to the School of Information, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Physics.

Kaveet Naiker has won a global science quiz in early September.

Naiker is pursuing his degree in Bachelor of Civil Engineering and competed with 500 other science and engineering students from universities worldwide to win a $1500 prize in the iSmart Quiz Competition, the first organised by the iEngineering Group.

iEngineering Group specializes in innovative engineering products and services.

The 21-year-old, originally from Solove, Wailevu, Labasa, says he is proud after winning the International level quiz competition as it was a prestigious moment.