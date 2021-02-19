USP student numbers increase as orientation week continues

The University of the South Pacific has already reached 95.4% of its 2021 registration targets.

USP says overall, new student admissions have increased by 30% and new students at Pacific TAFE increased by 129%.

It says the student numbers are expected to increase further as they get closer to the beginning of Semester 1 which begins next Monday.

Acting Vice Chancellor and President Dr Giulio Paunga says the USP community is excited by the great potential the institution has to offer and are committed to ensuring that they deliver an exceptional student experience.

Dr Paunga has also encouraged first year students at the institution to begin well.

The Acting VC also highlighted that admissions for resuming students have increased by 21% adding that resuming students include those that have returned to studies after 3 years or are moving to a higher programme.