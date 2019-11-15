USP staff backed off from meeting us, claims Thompson

University of the South Pacific Pro Chancellor, Winston Thompson, is claiming that staff of the institution were to have met him and Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Derrick Armstrong, but have failed to do so.

In a press conference that is underway, Thompson says, there is a lot of misinformation out in the public domain that is causing the rift involving the staff and students.

He says their offer to meet the students was turned down by the USPSA, while the staff had agreed to meet this morning.

Thompson says this morning the staff told him and Armstrong that they were not available to meet.

He claims the staff later came back wanting to know about the press conference, but were told they had lost the opportunity as the meeting scheduled prior did not eventuate.

Thompson says the decision made by the USP Executive Committee to as Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia to step down to allow for an independent investigation relating to allegations of misconduct and breaches of USP policies and procedures, was legal.

He says the decision that was made was within the governing power of the committee.

