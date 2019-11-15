USP Staff and students welcome decision to clear VC’s name

Staff and students of the University of the South Pacific have welcomed the decision to clear the Vice-Chancellor of all allegations levelled against him.

Professor Pal Ahluwalia was in June suspended by the USP’s executive committee, led by Pro-Chancellor Winston Thompson, over allegations of material misconduct in a decision that was widely ridiculed as politically motivated.

Ahluwalia was reinstated after weeks of protests by students and staff when the USP Council – which includes most of the region’s governments – ruled due process had not been followed.

A Special Council meeting last Friday fully cleared Professor Ahluwalia.

USP Staff Union Vice President Ilima Finiasi says the move put an end to what he described as an 18-month witch-hunt.

Ahluwalia says he is happy with the council’s decision and thanked the Special Executive Committee for their commitment to seek truth and justice.

The USP Vice-Chancellor says he is deeply humbled by the support that has been bestowed upon him and his wife and they are committed to serving the Pacific and making USP even stronger.