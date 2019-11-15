USP special council meeting continues

The University of the South Pacific Special Council meeting continues at the institution’s Laucala Campus.

USP Pro-Chancellor Winston Thompson left the meeting after midday today.

The council is discussing the decision by the Executive Committee to suspend Professor Pal Ahluwalia as Vice Chancellor.

A number of USP member countries have indicated they do not support the suspension.

It is understood that Nauru President Lionel Aingimea is currently chairing the meeting.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar and Ministry of Economy Permanent Secretary Makereta Konrote were seen at the meeting venue.