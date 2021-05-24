USP promotes transparency and accountability

A collaboration between the University of the South Pacific and the United Nations Development Programme is prioritizing the need to strengthen anti-corruption and promote transparency.

USP students are participating in this virtual workshop across its 14 campuses in 12 Pacific island countries.

Launching the event, USP Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia highlighted the importance of transparency, accountability and the fundamental right to freedom of expression.

Professor Ahluwalia adds that it is important to nurture students to recognise the characteristics of good governance and uphold high ethical principles and standards.

The University’s Student Association says the workshop aligns with key regionalism agendas and frameworks and will have a rippling effect across the university’s multi-campus structure, contributing towards the life-long learning experience of a diverse student population.

The workshop is funded by the UK Government.