USP Library staff meet with Acting Vice Chancellor

The University of the South Pacific senior library staff have clarified that its’ library remained open to students on Friday.

This comes as staff of the USP Library tweeted that they would not provide any services that requires staff interaction in support of suspended Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

Staff Representative Elizabeth Read Fong says on Friday the Library was open for students.

She adds that the staff simply decided to down tools in support of Professor Ahluwalia.

“What the staff union decided, what the senior staff decided, wat they would down tools in support of the governance issues that are in place now. So we did not get any complaints. I think the student unions were very forth coming with their support.”

Acting Vice Chancellor Dereck Armstrong says he only found out about the suspended library interaction services moments before a press conference last week and is now looking into the issue.

Fong says they have met with the Acting Vice Chancellor and the issue have been addressed.