USP library closes to support Ahluwalia

There is no word yet if any action will be taken against the staff of the University of the South Pacific library.

This is after a tweet was sent out saying there will be no library services provided today in support of Vice Chancellor Pal Ahluwalia.

The tweet from the USP Library says all online services are operating as normal and the building is still open.

While the book chute is open for book returns and the PC lab is open as usual, it has been said that laptops, course textbooks and any other services that require staff interaction are not available.

Ahluwalia was earlier this week sent on leave so that an investigation could take place.

USP Pro Chancellor, Winston Thompson is currently holding a press conference and we will have more soon on this.