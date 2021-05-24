Home

Education

USP launches semester zero

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 18, 2022 12:15 pm
The University of the South Pacific has launched a free online orientation programme for first-year students. [File Image]

The University of the South Pacific has launched a free online orientation programme for first-year students.

The initiative called Semester Zero is focused on first-year regional students who have completed their Year 12 and 13 exams.

Commencing January 24th, future USP students will have the opportunity to experience what tertiary education is like for the next six weeks.

Centre for Flexible Learning, Dr Rajni Chand says this year things may be a little different because students may not travel to the Laucala Campus for their studies.

“Yet, these obstacles should not prevent them from receiving the much-needed orientation, nurturing, and support. It should not prevent them from learning about the University and its learning and teaching environment, as well as its various campuses, services, and facilities, apart from the academic information.”

Students from Fiji who have been offered provisional admission are invited to enroll now as they wait for USP to formally begin.

 

