USP joins Pacific GIS Remote Sensing Council

The University of the South Pacific becomes a Member of the Pacific GIS Remote Sensing Council.

This comes after the formalization of a long term working relationship with the signing a Memorandum of Agreement with the Pacific GIS RS Council.

The Pacific GIS & Remote Sensing Council (PGRSC) was established in 2017 to oversee the activities of the Pacific Islands GIS & Remote Sensing User Conference.

Article continues after advertisement

This conference is the largest in the Pacific, held annually.

USP has been a partner organization of this conference for the last 22 years and hosts the annual conference in conjunction with USP’s Geospatial Science Programme.

USP has been providing GIS and remote sensing education since 1994 and in 2015 instituted a full degree in Geospatial Science. Its graduates are now spread across the Pacific and are an integral part of the Pacific Geospatial community.

During the signing of the MoU, the Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of the South Pacific, Professor Pal Ahluwalia said, “We are pleased to formalize this long-standing partnership and look forward to working with PGRSC in advancing capacity building in the area of geospatial science across our member countries.