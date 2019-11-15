USP incoming Chancellor confirms council meeting to be held on Wednesday

The University of the South Pacific Council is expected to meet on Wednesday at 10am to discuss certain events at the Laucala campus.

The President of Nauru Lionel Aingimea who is also on the USP Council has written to Pro Chancellor Winston Thompson reiterating that the meeting will be held on Wednesday.

Based on the contents of the letter, it appears Thompson had wanted to shift the meeting to Friday.

Aingimea says since Thomson has not formally amended the date of the Special Council Meeting to Wednesday 17th June, 2020 they are making all council members aware the meeting will be called two days from now.

He goes on to say that this is in accordance with Statue 33 which sets out the procedure for Council meetings.

Aingimea quotes the statute that states “the council may determine the time and place of its meetings and may make standing orders for the purpose of regulating procedure.”

He stressed that as the Secretariat failed to organize this meeting they will undertake to provide an agenda a Zoom link and any additional papers for the meeting by tomorrow 16th June, 2020.

The incoming USP Chancellor says the virtual meeting via zoom must not be supported by current USP staff for transparency and security reasons.

The President of Nauru says he has received confirmation from MFAT (New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs that they will host the zoom meeting on Wednesday.

It’s understood the meeting is being called after the USP Executive Committee suspended Professor Pal Ahluwalia from his Vice Chancellor’s position.

A number of USP member countries have expressed disagreement with the suspension.