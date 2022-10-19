USP hosts Career and Internship Fair

[Photo: USP/Facebook]

The University of the South Pacific’s Career and Internship Fair for 2022 is underway with 52 employers part of the four-day annual event.

Manager, of Disability Resource Centre Alfred Anthony, says the Campus Life team worked tirelessly to put the event together and has in the process generated a lot of interest from employers looking to engage university students.

This year, three regional organizations are part of the event from Vanuatu, Kiribati and the Solomon Islands and some sessions of the Career and Internship Fair will be virtual to ensure that regional students and campuses are also included.

Anthony highlighted that the event was targeted especially for final year students as well as those who have just recently graduated, to maximize employability with employees.



One of the features of the Career and Internship Fair includes an exposition with employers at the Student Car Park until Friday.