USP holds Virtual Open days this week

[Source: Supplied]

The University of the South Pacific’s Virtual Open Days has gotten underway with a huge interest generated from students around Fiji and the Pacific region who are keen to learn more about the programmes and courses offered by the University.

To date, the University states there are over 250 registrations with this number expected to grow as more prospective students register their participation.

Tonga’s USP Open week is also being simultaneously held with this week’s sessions.

Article continues after advertisement

USP staff will be online to provide information on programmes and courses, student services, campus life and scholarships over the next few days.

The Virtual Open Days end on Wednesday, 28 September 2022.

Last Friday, the University culminated its first face-to-face Open Day in two years with thousands of secondary school students flocking to the University’s campuses in Laucala, Lautoka and Labasa