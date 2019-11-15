USP Council to meet this week

The University of the South Pacific Council is expected to meet this week over certain events at the Laucala campus.

The President of Nauru Lionel Aingimea who is also on the USP Council has written to Pro Chancellor Winston Thompson insisting that the meeting be held on Wednesday.

Based on the contents of the letter, it appears Thompson had wanted to shift the meeting to Friday.

Aingimea says the matter must be dealt with at the first opportunity, insisting that it be called two days from now.

He goes on to say that the virtual meeting via zoom must not be supported by current USP staff for transparency and security reasons.

The President of Nauru instead tells Thompson that they will arrange an independent Secretariat or ask either the Australian or New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate.

It’s understood the meeting is being called after the USP Executive Committee suspended Professor Pal Ahluwalia from his Vice Chancellor’s position.

A number of USP member countries have expressed disagreement with the suspension.