USP council meeting to continue tomorrow

The University of the South Pacific Council is expected to meet again tomorrow to discuss the pending issues at the institute.

A meeting was held last Friday to look into the suspension of the Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia by the executive committee.

The council found that due process had not been followed and after a meeting which continued for hours, Professor Pal Ahluwalia was reinstated.

Meanwhile, Pro-Chancellor and Council chair Winston Thompson, Deputy Pro-Chancellor and Deputy Chair of Council Aloma Johansson and Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee Mahmood Khan were not part of the meeting as they were told to recuse themselves.

FBC news believes the meeting is a continuation from last Friday’s meeting and the trio are not expected to be part of the meeting again tomorrow.