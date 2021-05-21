Home

Education

USP Council convenes today

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 25, 2021 12:09 pm

The University of the South Pacific Council has convened a meeting today to discuss pending matters.

FBC News has been reliably informed that part of the agenda that will be discussed today is the proposal to dismiss Pro-Chancellor Winston Thompson and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee Mahmood Khan.

Winston and Khan are alleged to have breached the USP Council Code of Conduct.

The two were singled out by the USP Council for alleged insubordination for their attempts to have former Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia investigated by an independent team.

The USP Council will also discuss whether former Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia will be given another contract to operate from another country.

Since the University of the South Pacific’s last council meeting there have been calls for and against former Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia as tensions between member countries on the issue continues to brew.

