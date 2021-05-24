Home

Education

USP continues to receive Fijian govt funding

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
February 23, 2022 12:35 pm
[File Photo]

The Fijian government is still indirectly funding the University of the South Pacific despite a 2020 decision to suspend grants to USP.

Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says despite the government’s concerns on the state of affairs at the university, they have not stopped paying student loans and scholarships for USP students.

“We have in excess of $100m disbursed to USP through those schemes so USP is still the beneficiary of the fees being paid by the Fijian government on behalf of Fijian students. But in respect of the grant, those are the conditions we have set and we have not seen any inclination on the part of USP administration to have an independent investigation.”

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji has withheld a grant of about $23m from USP, demanding that there be an independent investigation into allegations of mismanagement and abuse of office by Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

The USP Council has refused to initiate any such investigation, and former Chair of the university’s Audi and Risk Committee Mahmood Khan was later voted out for pointing out the alleged abuses by Professor Ahluwalia.

 

