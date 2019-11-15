USP closes Lautoka campus

The University of the South Pacific has closed its Lautoka campus until further notice.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia says the decision comes in light of Fiji’s first case of COVID-19 being confirmed in Lautoka.

He says the Campus has been risked assessed as Level 3 according to USPs Pandemic Management Plan and therefore USP has invoked measures for the safety of students, staff and stakeholders.

Professor Ahluwalia says there will be no face-face classes and exams at Laucala, Nadi and Labasa Campuses today and over the weekend.

These campuses are now classified as Level 2 and while the university remains open for staff, students will only be allowed to access campus facilities between 8am to 5pm.

The USP Fitness centre, swimming pool and playgrounds are closed until further notice.