USP brace for possible income reduction due to COVID-19

Eleven senior management staff of the University of the South Pacific have taken a voluntary pay cut as the institution expects a drop in revenue.

Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia says the actual reduction will be confirmed around mid-July when USP begins to confirm numbers for the second semester.

Professor Ahluwalia says in preparation for the eventuality of reduced income, USP is cutting back expenditure.

Article continues after advertisement

“So you know we are not doing any kpex funding, we are not doing any funding on our strategic plan initiatives. You know we have saved a lot of money because nobody is travelling anywhere and as a regional university we usually have spent quite a bit of money on travelling. So wherever we can save money, we’ve been saving it and its sought of almost squaring away for everything for rainy day.”

He says support from the 12 governments that own the University has helped keep the institution financially afloat.

“Some governments have already paid us in advance for the year, they are so committed to the education of their students and so all this can augur well for the University.”

USP resumed classes through flexible learning online from the 20th of April.

However, with travel restrictions in place, more than 500 regional students still live within the Laucala Campus and the university will continue remote classes until COVID-19 restrictions have eased.