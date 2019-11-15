USP Audit and Risk Committee Chair stands by his report

The man who has raised allegations against the Vice-Chancellor of the University of the South Pacific Professor Pal Ahluwalia has finally spoken out about the saga at USP.

Mahmood Khan, who is also the Chair of USP’s Audit and Risk Committee says he has nothing against Professor Ahluwalia, and only wants the allegations to be investigated in the spirit of good governance.

Mahmood Khan has been subjected to public criticism after his calls for Professor Ahluwalia to be investigated, but he’s not backing down.

“I urged them to look at independently and look at what I mentioned in the allegations that are made and any other reports that have been made on the present management.”

Khan has spoken out after weeks of silence saying his actions are based on the Terms of Reference under which he was appointed as the Head of the Audit and Risk Committee.

“I would have been failing in my duty if I did not actually refer those matters to people that could take action.”

A report with 33 allegations against Ahluwalia was compiled by Khan and forwarded to the USP Council, resulting in the Vice Chancellor’s temporary suspension.

Although Professor Ahluwalia has been re-instated, Khan says the allegations still need to be addressed.

“Please have them independently, I stress independently investigated so that there is no bias and then the result will come out and the council which is the right body shall make a decision. And I will stand by it.”

Khan has stressed there is no personal vendetta, and that his report have nothing to do with a separate BDO investigation report on the previous management of USP.