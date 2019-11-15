USP acting VC to meet with staff today

USP acting Vice Chancellor Professor Derrick Armstrong will be meeting with Professors and other senior staff of the University today.

Armstrong says the USP senior management team is committed to supporting the institution in this difficult time.

This as Professor Pal Ahluwalia was suspended pending investigation into allegations of material misconduct.

Article continues after advertisement

Armstrong says the challenge for the staff is to maintain stability in the university and support its many students.

“But I would suggest that we have some 25,000 students across the region and many of our students want to get on with their studies are keen to progress with their courses, take their exams and not be disadvantaged by circumstances going on in the University.”

However, the acting Vice Chancellor has stressed that he is disappointed that the staff and student associations have not been able to meet with him.

He says the offer to hold discussions with the respective associations remain on the table adding he is ready to listen to their concerns.