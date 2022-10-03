US to provide more education opportunities for Fiji

The United States of America has assured it will offer more scholarships and open new capacity-building opportunities for Fijians.

The United States of America has assured it will offer more scholarships and open new capacity-building opportunities for Fijians, particularly those already in the workforce.

This has been discussed between Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and US President, Joe Biden during the first-ever US-Pacific Summit at the White House last week.

Back in the country and speaking during the iTaukei Affairs Na Noda iLalakai program on Radio Fiji One, Bainimarama says this announcement is amongst the many other benefits Biden has announced for Fiji and the region.

“I am pleased to say that the US Government plans to provide more capacity-building opportunities for Fijians. During my discussion with Joe Biden, he stressed the need for more women to take up science and technology, and for children to be on par with technological advancement, so they can stay abreast with what is evolving in the world of modern technology. The US Government stands ready to assist us where possible.”

Bainimarama stresses that working Fijians are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to upskill themselves and boost productivity in their respective workplaces.

“This is a golden opportunity for Fijians who are already working and wish to pursue their studies at various universities in the US. Once the discussions and logistics about increasing the scholarship funding are finalized, then Fijians can apply. This was one of the topics I discussed at length with Biden, during the summit last week, which shows that my Government cares for the well-being of every Fijian.”

The Prime Minister says the current government will never back down from seeking new opportunities abroad to benefit Fijians.