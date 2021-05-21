University to reduce fees during this outbreak

The University of the South Pacific is working to ensure that face-to-face students that are studying online during this pandemic will be compensated.

University’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor Education Professor Jito Vanualailai told FBC News that the welfare of the students remains on their agenda.

Fee reduction has also been taken by the university to ensure that this eases the burdens on students who are financially challenged during this second wave of the pandemic.

“I do know that we have put into place all other financial measures to ensure that our students continue their learning at a minimal cost.”

Professor Vanualailai says that students can also drop out of their courses free of charge and continue next semester if they face challenges.