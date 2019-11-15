UniFiji to launch innovative online chat platform

In an effort to enable its students to converse online, the University of Fiji will this month launch an innovative chat forum.

The online forum is for potential and current students including stakeholders.

It will allow people to converse from wherever they are situated.

Registrar of the University, Karishma Mani says members of the public who visit the institution will be able to connect with staff as well.

The platform also aims to provide guidance and advice to potential students.

The platform will be open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday.

According to 99 Firms website, 79% of consumers prefer to live chat because they offer instant responses.

Live chats have the highest consumer satisfaction rate at 92%.

The University will launch its platform on 17th November