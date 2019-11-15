Two rehabilitated schools open in Naitasiri

Two schools in Naitasiri which were badly damaged during Tropical Cyclone Winston were officially commissioned yesterday.

The Vunidawa Sanatan School and Dawasamu Primary and Secondary were reconstructed with support from the Indian Government in partnership with their Government’s Adopt-A-School scheme.

During the commissioning of the two schools, the Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Padmaja highlighted that following TC Winston, the Indian Government had committed to repairing and rebuilding twenty schools as part of the response and recovery program.

“After TC Winston, Indian, a committed developing partner of Fiji felt and shared the pain of Fijians. Apart from immediate relief supplies, India contributed to Fijian Prime Ministers relief fund and also supported rehabilitation of twenty schools in Fiji.”

Padamaja also highlighted the importance of education.

More than three million dollars have been spent on the reconstruction of the two schools.

