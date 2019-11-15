Home

Education

Two rehabilitated schools open in Naitasiri

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 23, 2020 5:10 pm
Two schools in Naitasiri which were badly damaged during Tropical Cyclone Winston were officially commissioned yesterday.

The Vunidawa Sanatan School and Dawasamu Primary and Secondary were reconstructed with support from the Indian Government in partnership with their Government’s Adopt-A-School scheme.

During the commissioning of the two schools, the Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Padmaja highlighted that following TC Winston, the Indian Government had committed to repairing and rebuilding twenty schools as part of the response and recovery program.

Article continues after advertisement

“After TC Winston, Indian, a committed developing partner of Fiji felt and shared the pain of Fijians. Apart from immediate relief supplies, India contributed to Fijian Prime Ministers relief fund and also supported rehabilitation of twenty schools in Fiji.”

Padamaja also highlighted the importance of education.

More than three million dollars have been spent on the reconstruction of the two schools.

MINISTER AKBAR COMMISSIONS TC WINSTON REHABILITATION SCHOOLS“Educate yourself, become smarter and better, and…

Posted by Fijian Government on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Fijian Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Hon. Rosy Akbar and Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, H.E Mrs Padmaja…

Posted by Fijian Government on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

 

