TVET provides opportunities for upskilling

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
November 20, 2021 6:47 am

Fijians will be able to explore various reskilling opportunities at the Fiji National University following the launch of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training yesterday.

FNU Vice-Chancellor, Toby Wilkinson, says TVET also provides opportunities to those who want to upskill themselves through short courses.

In the national budget announcement this year, the government is providing 5,000 new funded places for TVET courses through the Tertiary Scholarships and Loan Services.

Wilkinson adds the allocation of $1 million through the reskilling fund to help those who have lost their job to the pandemic is another major boost.

He says FNU will continue to innovate, develop new courses and teaching methods that enable individuals and businesses to become adaptable, resilient and sustainable.

“We recognize that excellent Technical and Vocational Education and Training are as important as excellent higher education for the future success of Fiji and other Pacific island countries. We are also acutely aware that TVET is critical to the post-pandemic economy recovery.”

The Vice-Chancellor is also encouraging students to take advantage of this opportunity and undertake practical training or to help their chances of finding employment.

Wilkinson says TVET plays a critical role in providing educational opportunities, reducing inequality, filling skill gaps and supporting sustainable economic growth, especially in rural and remote communities.

