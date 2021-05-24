TSLS will pay for repeated courses

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Services will continue to pay one repeat unit or course per annum as per the current policy.

This will be for university students who are on TELS and NTS and have failed their units this semester.

In a written response to FBC News, TSLS says they have not suspended any students this year considering the difficulties faced by them due to the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

It says for TELS students, one repeat unit per annum is paid and any failed units done in a year in excess of this, need to be paid privately by the students.

For NTS students, one repeat unit per annum is paid but students have to repeat these units under TELS.

NTS students repeating a failed unit are required to apply for the unit to be done on TELS.

Any failed units done in a year in excess of 1, needs to be paid privately by the students as per current policy.

Meanwhile, there are 11,372 students enrolled for Semester 2, Quarter 4 and Trimester 3.

From these 11,372 students, 11,276 students have been vaccinated while 96 students are yet to be vaccinated.

The tuition and allowance for these students are currently on hold.