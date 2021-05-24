TSLS ready for applications

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service is preparing to receive applications from students once the Year 13 results are released tomorrow.

The TSLS says once results are out, students will need to update and upload scanned copies of their results onto the application portal.

Students will need to upload a copy of the final offer letter from the preferred higher education institution onto the portal as well.

It says unless these documents are submitted, the applications will continue to read as “incomplete” and will not be processed or will be rejected.

TSLS will operate for 16 hours from March 17th to the 1st of April including weekends to settle new students.

Students are requested to enter their current contact details so that TSLS staff can efficiently get in touch with them for any queries.

The deadline for accepting offer letters is April 1st, as agreed with higher education institutions, with confirmation to be completed by April 7th.

This deadline does not apply to TELS for TVET at the FNU Scheme.