TSLS commends the 2022/23 budget

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service Board has welcomed the recent 2022/23 national budget.

TSLS received the allocation of $156m in 2021-2022 revised budget and now it has been increased to $162m.

Board Chair Rakesh Ram says the increased budget is a resonance from the Government’s unwavering, escalating and innovative investments in tertiary education.

Ram says building human capital for the Fijian workforce will be a strategic priority for economic recovery and all facets of nation building.

He adds that as a developing country, Fiji needs to continuously invest in talent development to keep the skills set supply in the workforce.

The Board Chair says scholarships and study loans for Postgraduate Diploma, Masters and Ph.D is another milestone on Government’s strong push for innovation, research led planning and development and the creation of new knowledge for a knowledge based society.

He adds that rebranding TVET to skills qualifications and establishing a new skills qualifications scholarship scheme is essential to give equal respect and acceptance against qualifications classified as higher education or level 7 and above in the Fiji Qualifications Framework.