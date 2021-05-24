TSLS Allowances are still on hold

Allowance and tuition payments for 190 Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service students are still on hold.

Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service Board of Director Dr. Hasmukh Lal says the payments had been on hold from Semester 2 last year.

He says the students have failed to meet the mandatory requirements to get fully vaccinated.

“Seventy-two students have not submitted their vaccination card details and the vax-check portal shows not vaccinated while 118 students are partially vaccinated.”

He says the payments will be released to the Universities once the students confirm their vaccination details to TSLS.