TSLB says incomplete applications to affect student’s allowances

Concerns have been raised that while studies at most higher education institutions have already started, a number of students are yet to complete their application at the TSLB.

Board Chair, Bobby Maharaj says this has seriously affected Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board’s ability to send the list of sponsored students to the respective institutions, to attain the enrollment reports and pay part of the allowances for academic term 1.

He says as of yesterday TSLB received a total of 8129 applications of which 6645 applications have been processed.

Article continues after advertisement

He says 1484 applications remain at the incomplete stage while 1826 students whose applications had been approved by TSLB are yet to sign and return the bond form and offer letters.

“The difficulty is that if they don’t complete it on time one they don’t get tagged on time, two they will be receiving their allowances very late. As we had said that we have started to pay allowances from last week Friday so student who are missing out are possibly the ones who have not enrolled for this term, two they haven’t completed their application with TSLB and three we may have given bond form and offer letter but they are yet to sign and return the bond form and offer letter.”

He is urging students to complete their applications and submit signed and complete copies of bond forms and offer letters by next Friday.

Maharaj adds any applications, bond form and offers letters received after 14th February will be processed for academic term two and students will miss out on the financial assistance for academic term one.